RBs coach Stump Mitchell believes Nick Chubb could have career year

Nick Chubb continues to get accolades and praise as the best pure running back in the NFL. But is he just scratching the surface of his career so far with the Cleveland Browns? While appearing on a podcast this week running backs coach Stump Mitchell said he believed that Chubb could average six yards per carry and lead the league in rushing in 2023.

Chubb’s career yards per carry average of 5.2 is already impressive enough if he could improve it even more is exciting. Coach Mitchell went on to say that he doesn’t have an issue nitpicking Chubb because he knows that he can be even more productive than he has been already.

#Browns RB Coach Stump Mitchell discusses how Nick Chubb can lead the NFL in rushing even with fewer carries. Chubb already has the second-highest YPC in NFL history at 5.2 (tied with Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown), but Coach Mitchell believes Chubb is only scratching the… pic.twitter.com/tftIoCJFxT — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) July 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire