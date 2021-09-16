Which RBs will have bounce-back games in Week 2? 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares which running backs will have bounce-back games in Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A look at the latest injury report for the Bengals.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
The #49ers added some depth to their backfield with a former Ravens running back.
The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play. Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders [more]
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano makes his pick and predictions for New York Giants vs Washington Football Team in NFL Week 2 action on Thursday Night Football.
Dre'Mont Jones thinks Urban Meyer needs to change up his coaching style to succeed in the NFL.
Let's go deep for Week 2. Liz Loza unveils one sleeper fantasy pick at every position.
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was caught on camera in a heated exchange with Jeff Okudah on the bench on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Pianowski reveals the players he says will fail to meet expectations in Week 2.
Mitchell's Week 1 breakout has many asking why the rookie wasn't picked higher than 194th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.
From Justin Fields' readiness to getting Khalil Mack going, here's what Bears coordinators had to say ahead of Week 2.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top receiver plays. (Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports)
It’s been a long time, but when Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was just beginning his NFL coaching career, he worked for his next opponent. Tony Dungy hired Tomlin to coach Tampa Bay’s defensive backs in 2001. But Jon Gruden kept Tomlin in his position when he took over as head coach in 2002, as [more]
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
What are the top roster construction options available in Week 2 for Thursday night football?
49ers starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw wasn’t at practice Thursday, and he won’t be for a few weeks. Greenlaw is undergoing groin surgery, Matt Burrows of TheAthletic.com reports. The injury is not season ending, though, with Greenlaw expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per Burrows. The 49ers likely place Greenlaw on injured reserve, which would keep him [more]
