Delayed RBC Heritage scheduled to resume at 5:20 p.m. ET; Frittelli, JT lead

Update, 4:57 p.m. ET: Play is scheduled to resume at 5:20 p.m. ET.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Play at the RBC Heritage was halted because of lightning in the area at 2:35 p.m. ET with the day’s final twosome just two holes into Sunday's final round.

Dylan Frittelli, who teed off four-and-a-half hours before the leaders, was the clubhouse leader at 17 under following a final-round 62. Justin Thomas, also at 17 under, was through 16 holes facing an 11-footer for birdie on No. 17 when play was suspended.

Four players held the overnight lead, including Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer.