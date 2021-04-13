RBC Heritage: Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

The PGA Tour continues the 2020-21 super season this week with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Defending champion Webb Simpson and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson highlight the post-Masters field this week. Corey Conners is riding a wave of momentum from Augusta National, while South Carolina native Kevin Kisner gets back to work (with a potential major change).

From tee times to television and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the RBC Heritage. All times Eastern.

1st tee

Time

Players

7 a.m.

Camilo Villegas, Harry Higgs, Robby Shelton

7:11 a.m.

Bill Haas, Tom Hoge, Brandon Hagy

7:22 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Maverick McNealy, Cameron Davis

7:33 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam, Russell Knox

7:44 a.m.

Austin Cook, William McGirt, Kevin Streelman

7:55 a.m.

Sungjae Im, Troy Merritt, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:06 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson

8:17 a.m.

Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Brandt Snedeker

8:28 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald

8:39 a.m.

Chesson Hadley, Rory Sabbatini, Tommy Fleetwood

8:50 a.m.

K.J. Choi, Luke List, Michael Gligic

11:50 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Scott Stallings, Robert MacIntyre

12:01 p.m.

Lee Westwood, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Rodgers

12:12 p.m.

Brian Stuard, Adam Schenk, Tom Lewis

12:23 p.m.

Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Aaron Wise

12:34 p.m.

C.T. Pan, Kevin Kisner, Wesley Bryan

12:45 p.m.

Cameron Smith, Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz

12:56 p.m.

Webb Simpson, Corey Conners, Paul Casey

1:07 p.m.

Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia

1:18 p.m.

Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, J.T. Poston

1:29 p.m.

Brian Harman, Bo Van Pelt, Will Gordon

1:40 p.m.

Ryan Moore, Scott Brown, Rafael Campos

10th tee

Time

Players

7 a.m.

Danny Lee, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

7:11 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace

7:22 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Chase Seiffert, Doug Ghim

7:33 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

7:44 a.m.

Brian Gay, Sung Kang, Kevin Tway

7:55 a.m.

Richy Werenski, Michael Kim, Jim Furyk

8:06 a.m.

Branden Grace, Matt Kuchar, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:17 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris

8:28 a.m.

Daniel Berger, Brice Garnett, Patton Kizzire

8:39 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Xinjun Zhang

8:50 a.m.

Hunter Mahan, Alex Noren, Scott Harrington

11:50 a.m.

Russell Henley, Matthew NeSmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:01 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Anirban Lahiri, Wyndham Clark

12:12 p.m.

Vaughn Taylor, Sam Burns, Bo Hoag

12:23 p.m.

Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Jason Dufner

12:34 p.m.

Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez

12:45 p.m.

Kevin Na, Dylan Frittelli, Mackenzie Hughes

12:56 p.m.

Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Ryan Armour

1:07 p.m.

Hudson Swafford, Danny Willett, Davis Love III

1:18 p.m.

Chris Kirk, Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

1:29 p.m.

Byeong Hun An, Sepp Straka, Doc Redman

1:40 p.m.

Nick Watney, Henrik Norlander, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:51 p.m.

Bryson Nimmer, John Augenstein, Tommy Gibson

TV, streaming, radio information

Thursday, April 15

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 7-8:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Friday, April 16

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 7-8:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

