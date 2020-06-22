RBC Heritage payout: Webb Simpson collects 500 points, nearly $1.3 million
Here are the prize money and FedExCup points breakdowns for the RBC Heritage winner Webb Simpson and the rest of the players who made the cut this week at Harbour Town:
Finish
Player
Earnings ($)
FedEx
1
Webb Simpson
1,278,000
500
2
Abraham Ancer
773,900
300
3
Daniel Berger
418,900
163
3
Tyrrell Hatton
418,900
163
5
Sergio Garcia
274,238
105
5
Joaquin Niemann
274,238
105
7
Brooks Koepka
239,625
90
8
Bryson DeChambeau
186,375
73
8
Dylan Frittelli
186,375
73
8
186,375
73
8
J.T. Poston
186,375
73
8
Justin Thomas
186,375
73
8
Michael Thompson
186,375
73
14
Matthew Fitzpatrick
129,575
55
14
129,575
55
14
129,575
55
17
104,725
48
17
Brice Garnett
104,725
48
17
Dustin Johnson
104,725
48
17
104,725
48
21
Corey Conners
69,225
37
21
69,225
37
21
Viktor Hovland
69,225
37
21
Alex Noren
69,225
37
21
Doc Redman
69,225
37
21
69,225
37
21
Erik van Rooyen
69,225
0
28
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
48,635
0
28
Tyler Duncan
48,635
28
28
48,635
28
28
Sebastián Muñoz
48,635
28
28
Chris Stroud
48,635
28
33
Tony Finau
36,299
20
33
36,299
20
33
Mark Hubbard
36,299
20
33
Andrew Landry
36,299
20
33
Matthew NeSmith
36,299
20
33
Carlos Ortiz
36,299
20
33
Jon Rahm
36,299
20
33
Sepp Straka
36,299
20
41
25,205
12
41
25,205
12
41
Max Homa
25,205
12
41
25,205
12
41
25,205
12
41
Sam Ryder
25,205
12
41
25,205
12
48
Joel Dahmen
18,673
9
48
18,673
9
48
18,673
9
48
18,673
9
52
Harry Higgs
16,827
6
52
Matt Jones
16,827
6
52
C.T. Pan
16,827
6
52
16,827
6
52
16,827
6
52
16,827
6
58
Chesson Hadley
16,117
5
58
Bernhard Langer
16,117
5
58
Maverick McNealy
16,117
5
61
15,833
5
62
15,620
5
62
15,620
5
64
Wyndham Clark
15,194
4
64
Collin Morikawa
15,194
4
64
Xander Schauffele
15,194
4
64
Matt Wallace
15,194
4
68
Wesley Bryan
14,768
3
68
Jordan Spieth
14,768
3
70
Mackenzie Hughes
14,342
3
70
14,342
3
70
Peter Malnati
14,342
3
70
Troy Merritt
14,342
3
74
Ryan Armour
13,916
3
74
Chez Reavie
13,916
3