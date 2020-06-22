RBC Heritage payout: Webb Simpson collects 500 points, nearly $1.3 million

Here are the prize money and FedExCup points breakdowns for the RBC Heritage winner Webb Simpson and the rest of the players who made the cut this week at Harbour Town:

Finish

Player

Earnings ($)

FedEx

1

Webb Simpson

1,278,000

500

2

Abraham Ancer

773,900

300

3

Daniel Berger

418,900

163

3

Tyrrell Hatton

418,900

163

5

Sergio Garcia

274,238

105

5

Joaquin Niemann

274,238

105

7

Brooks Koepka

239,625

90

8

Bryson DeChambeau

186,375

73

8

Dylan Frittelli

186,375

73

8

Ryan Palmer

186,375

73

8

J.T. Poston

186,375

73

8

Justin Thomas

186,375

73

8

Michael Thompson

186,375

73

14

Matthew Fitzpatrick

129,575

55

14

Ian Poulter

129,575

55

14

Justin Rose

129,575

55

17

Harris English

104,725

48

17

Brice Garnett

104,725

48

17

Dustin Johnson

104,725

48

17

Jhonattan Vegas

104,725

48

21

Corey Conners

69,225

37

21

Lucas Glover

69,225

37

21

Viktor Hovland

69,225

37

21

Alex Noren

69,225

37

21

Doc Redman

69,225

37

21

Rory Sabbatini

69,225

37

21

Erik van Rooyen

69,225

0

28

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

48,635

0

28

Tyler Duncan

48,635

28

28

Brian Harman

48,635

28

28

Sebastián Muñoz

48,635

28

28

Chris Stroud

48,635

28

33

Tony Finau

36,299

20

33

Jim Herman

36,299

20

33

Mark Hubbard

36,299

20

33

Andrew Landry

36,299

20

33

Matthew NeSmith

36,299

20

33

Carlos Ortiz

36,299

20

33

Jon Rahm

36,299

20

33

Sepp Straka

36,299

20

41

Jason Dufner

25,205

12

41

Adam Hadwin

25,205

12

41

Max Homa

25,205

12

41

Matt Kuchar

25,205

12

41

Rory McIlroy

25,205

12

41

Sam Ryder

25,205

12

41

Charl Schwartzel

25,205

12

48

Joel Dahmen

18,673

9

48

Ernie Els

18,673

9

48

Bill Haas

18,673

9

48

Scott Stallings

18,673

9

52

Harry Higgs

16,827

6

52

Matt Jones

16,827

6

52

C.T. Pan

16,827

6

52

Brian Stuard

16,827

6

52

Vaughn Taylor

16,827

6

52

Bubba Watson

16,827

6

58

Chesson Hadley

16,117

5

58

Bernhard Langer

16,117

5

58

Maverick McNealy

16,117

5

61

Branden Grace

15,833

5

62

Stewart Cink

15,620

5

62

Gary Woodland

15,620

5

64

Wyndham Clark

15,194

4

64

Collin Morikawa

15,194

4

64

Xander Schauffele

15,194

4

64

Matt Wallace

15,194

4

68

Wesley Bryan

14,768

3

68

Jordan Spieth

14,768

3

70

Mackenzie Hughes

14,342

3

70

Danny Lee

14,342

3

70

Peter Malnati

14,342

3

70

Troy Merritt

14,342

3

74

Ryan Armour

13,916

3

74

Chez Reavie

13,916

3

