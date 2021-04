RBC Heritage payout: Stewart Cink clears $1.2 million

Associated Press

Stewart Cink is having a great time playing at the RBC Heritage with his son, Reagan, as his caddie. The 47-year-old Cink, closer to the Champions Tour than his PGA prime, maintained a five-shot lead and set another scoring mark at Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday, moving closer to his third career win at this event. Cink is reveling in his time with Reagan, chatting away like long-lost best friends as they walk down fairways and between holes.