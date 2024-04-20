Advertisement

RBC Heritage final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

Scottie Scheffler leads Sepp Straka by a shot through three rounds of the RBC Heritage, the fifth signature event on the PGA Tour calendar.

Here’s a look at Sunday tee times and pairings at Harbour Town Golf Links (click here for how to watch):

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

8:00 AM
EDT

1

Kevin Kisner

8:05 AM
EDT

1

Chandler Phillips

Nick Dunlap

8:15 AM
EDT

1

Cam Davis

Cameron Young

8:25 AM
EDT

1

Gary Woodland

Lee Hodges

8:35 AM
EDT

1

Keegan Bradley

Jake Knapp

8:45 AM
EDT

1

Tommy Fleetwood

Matthieu Pavon

8:55 AM
EDT

1

Sam Burns

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:05 AM
EDT

1

Erik Barnes

Peter Malnati

9:20 AM
EDT

1

Webb Simpson

Erik van Rooyen

9:30 AM
EDT

1

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Taylor

9:40 AM
EDT

1

Jason Day

Shane Lowry

9:50 AM
EDT

1

Brian Harman

Taylor Moore

10:00 AM
EDT

1

Justin Rose

Grayson Murray

10:10 AM
EDT

1

Tony Finau

Adam Svensson

10:20 AM
EDT

1

Rickie Fowler

Andrew Putnam

10:35 AM
EDT

1

Austin Eckroat

Mackenzie Hughes

10:45 AM
EDT

1

Akshay Bhatia

Adam Hadwin

10:55 AM
EDT

1

Max Homa

Brendon Todd

11:05 AM
EDT

1

Adam Schenk

Kurt Kitayama

11:15 AM
EDT

1

Sungjae Im

Byeong Hun An

11:25 AM
EDT

1

Jordan Spieth

Matt Fitzpatrick

11:35 AM
EDT

1

Lucas Glover

Will Zalatoris

11:50 AM
EDT

1

Harris English

Corey Conners

12:00 PM
EDT

1

Justin Thomas

Russell Henley

12:10 PM
EDT

1

Denny McCarthy

Eric Cole

12:20 PM
EDT

1

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

12:30 PM
EDT

1

Alejandro Tosti

Wyndham Clark

12:40 PM
EDT

1

Thomas Detry

Rory McIlroy

12:50 PM
EDT

1

Chris Kirk

Xander Schauffele

1:05 PM
EDT

1

Stephan Jaeger

Brice Garnett

1:15 PM
EDT

1

J.T. Poston

Tom Hoge

1:25 PM
EDT

1

Seamus Power

Patrick Cantlay

1:35 PM
EDT

1

Patrick Rodgers

Ludvig Åberg

1:45 PM
EDT

1

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

1:55 PM
EDT

1

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka