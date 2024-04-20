RBC Heritage final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
Scottie Scheffler leads Sepp Straka by a shot through three rounds of the RBC Heritage, the fifth signature event on the PGA Tour calendar.
Here’s a look at Sunday tee times and pairings at Harbour Town Golf Links (click here for how to watch):
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
8:00 AM
1
Kevin Kisner
8:05 AM
1
Chandler Phillips
Nick Dunlap
8:15 AM
1
Cam Davis
Cameron Young
8:25 AM
1
Gary Woodland
Lee Hodges
8:35 AM
1
Keegan Bradley
Jake Knapp
8:45 AM
1
Tommy Fleetwood
Matthieu Pavon
8:55 AM
1
Sam Burns
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:05 AM
1
Erik Barnes
Peter Malnati
9:20 AM
1
Webb Simpson
Erik van Rooyen
9:30 AM
1
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Taylor
9:40 AM
1
Jason Day
Shane Lowry
9:50 AM
1
Brian Harman
Taylor Moore
10:00 AM
1
Justin Rose
Grayson Murray
10:10 AM
1
Tony Finau
Adam Svensson
10:20 AM
1
Rickie Fowler
Andrew Putnam
10:35 AM
1
Austin Eckroat
Mackenzie Hughes
10:45 AM
1
Akshay Bhatia
Adam Hadwin
10:55 AM
1
Max Homa
Brendon Todd
11:05 AM
1
Adam Schenk
Kurt Kitayama
11:15 AM
1
Sungjae Im
Byeong Hun An
11:25 AM
1
Jordan Spieth
Matt Fitzpatrick
11:35 AM
1
Lucas Glover
Will Zalatoris
11:50 AM
1
Harris English
Corey Conners
12:00 PM
1
Justin Thomas
Russell Henley
12:10 PM
1
Denny McCarthy
Eric Cole
12:20 PM
1
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
12:30 PM
1
Alejandro Tosti
Wyndham Clark
12:40 PM
1
Thomas Detry
Rory McIlroy
12:50 PM
1
Chris Kirk
Xander Schauffele
1:05 PM
1
Stephan Jaeger
Brice Garnett
1:15 PM
1
J.T. Poston
Tom Hoge
1:25 PM
1
Seamus Power
Patrick Cantlay
1:35 PM
1
Patrick Rodgers
Ludvig Åberg
1:45 PM
1
Collin Morikawa
Sahith Theegala
1:55 PM
1
Scottie Scheffler
Sepp Straka