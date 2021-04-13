RBC Heritage field by the rankings
It’s the week after the Masters, and that means players are heading from Augusta National to Hilton Head Island to play the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. A strong field will show up this week, including Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion who is also ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The entire Players Championship field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.
So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 90.74 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 97.26 in the OWGR.
Player
GW/Sagarin
OWGR
Dustin Johnson
3
1
Will Zalatoris
4
27
Webb Simpson
8
9
Daniel Berger
10
16
Patrick Cantlay
12
10
14
48
Paul Casey
15
19
Tyrrell Hatton
16
8
Abraham Ancer
17
32
Harris English
21
22
Corey Conners
25
42
Cameron Smith
26
26
Matt Fitzpatrick
27
17
Zach Johnson
28
110
Russell Henley
30
59
Collin Morikawa
31
4
Chris Kirk
32
69
Sungjae Im
35
20
39
24
Kevin Na
40
35
Billy Horschel
41
18
Si Woo Kim
42
47
Mackenzie Hughes
44
51
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
45
38
Sergio Garcia
46
43
Kevin Streelman
47
60
Patton Kizzire
48
174
Charley Hoffman
52
72
Robert MacIntyre
53
44
Brendon Todd
54
54
55
85
Emiliano Grillo
56
141
Kevin Kisner
57
41
Cameron Davis
60
133
Ian Poulter
66
61
Alex Noren
67
102
Michael Thompson
68
98
Sepp Straka
69
144
Matt Wallace
72
50
Sam Burns
75
90
Doug Ghim
77
238
Shane Lowry
78
45
Stewart Cink
84
115
Lucas Glover
86
116
Sebastián Muñoz
89
62
Lee Westwood
90
23
Richy Werenski
91
105
Denny McCarthy
93
171
Charles Howell III
95
127
Mark Hubbard
96
164
Harold Varner III
97
139
Matt Kuchar
98
46
Scott Piercy
101
194
Carlos Ortiz
102
49
Doc Redman
103
154
Adam Long
107
70
Rory Sabbatini
109
123
Scott Stallings
110
276
J.T. Poston
112
73
Dylan Frittelli
119
68
Matthew NeSmith
120
145
Pat Perez
123
241
Tyler Duncan
126
177
Wyndham Clark
130
142
Chez Reavie
131
87
Kyle Stanley
132
199
Will Gordon
134
195
Tom Hoge
135
100
Jim Furyk
136
266
Adam Schenk
138
263
C.T. Pan
139
156
Henrik Norlander
140
109
Andrew Putnam
142
135
Luke List
144
168
Troy Merritt
146
187
Aaron Wise
147
150
Nick Taylor
148
131
Brice Garnett
152
233
Maverick McNealy
157
136
Jason Dufner
158
369
Anirban Lahiri
160
316
Branden Grace
162
80
Chesson Hadley
165
274
Bo Hoag
169
229
Patrick Rodgers
176
215
Austin Cook
177
218
Ryan Armour
180
232
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
182
137
Wesley Bryan
184
429
Ben Martin
186
387
Harry Higgs
187
130
Peter Malnati
194
158
Camilo Villegas
195
288
Chase Seiffert
197
205
Danny Lee
198
178
Tom Lewis
200
106
Brian Stuard
201
214
Russell Knox
202
222
Danny Willett
203
79
Ryan Moore
207
206
Brandt Snedeker
212
140
Jim Herman
232
125
Byeong Hun An
238
96
Andrew Landry
240
132
Brandon Hagy
250
175
Vaughn Taylor
268
224
Robert Streb
272
114
Tyler McCumber
279
262
Robby Shelton
294
203
Scott Harrington
295
348
Satoshi Kodaira
302
457
Scott Brown
303
273
Brian Gay
328
211
Beau Hossler
330
345
Graeme McDowell
332
119
Xinjun Zhang
339
298
Rafael Campos
340
268
Michael Gligic
341
393
Bill Haas
356
605
William McGirt
366
1833
K.J. Choi
373
525
Hudson Swafford
374
176
Sung Kang
393
148
Ted Potter, Jr.
434
386
Luke Donald
455
584
Bo Van Pelt
467
673
Kevin Tway
477
456
John Augenstein
500
1138
Michael Kim
524
1397
Nick Watney
535
445
Davis Love III
543
1429
Hunter Mahan
556
1772
Martin Trainer
580
949
Tommy Gibson
N/R
N/R
Bryson Nimmer
N/R
552
