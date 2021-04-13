RBC Heritage field by the rankings

Lance Ringler
·4 min read
It’s the week after the Masters, and that means players are heading from Augusta National to Hilton Head Island to play the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. A strong field will show up this week, including Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion who is also ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The entire Players Championship field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 90.74 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 97.26 in the OWGR.

Player

GW/Sagarin

OWGR

Dustin Johnson

3

1

Will Zalatoris

4

27

Webb Simpson

8

9

Daniel Berger

10

16

Patrick Cantlay

12

10

Brian Harman

14

48

Paul Casey

15

19

Tyrrell Hatton

16

8

Abraham Ancer

17

32

Harris English

21

22

Corey Conners

25

42

Cameron Smith

26

26

Matt Fitzpatrick

27

17

Zach Johnson

28

110

Russell Henley

30

59

Collin Morikawa

31

4

Chris Kirk

32

69

Sungjae Im

35

20

Tommy Fleetwood

39

24

Kevin Na

40

35

Billy Horschel

41

18

Si Woo Kim

42

47

Mackenzie Hughes

44

51

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

45

38

Sergio Garcia

46

43

Kevin Streelman

47

60

Patton Kizzire

48

174

Charley Hoffman

52

72

Robert MacIntyre

53

44

Brendon Todd

54

54

Adam Hadwin

55

85

Emiliano Grillo

56

141

Kevin Kisner

57

41

Cameron Davis

60

133

Ian Poulter

66

61

Alex Noren

67

102

Michael Thompson

68

98

Sepp Straka

69

144

Matt Wallace

72

50

Sam Burns

75

90

Doug Ghim

77

238

Shane Lowry

78

45

Stewart Cink

84

115

Lucas Glover

86

116

Sebastián Muñoz

89

62

Lee Westwood

90

23

Richy Werenski

91

105

Denny McCarthy

93

171

Charles Howell III

95

127

Mark Hubbard

96

164

Harold Varner III

97

139

Matt Kuchar

98

46

Scott Piercy

101

194

Carlos Ortiz

102

49

Doc Redman

103

154

Adam Long

107

70

Rory Sabbatini

109

123

Scott Stallings

110

276

J.T. Poston

112

73

Dylan Frittelli

119

68

Matthew NeSmith

120

145

Pat Perez

123

241

Tyler Duncan

126

177

Wyndham Clark

130

142

Chez Reavie

131

87

Kyle Stanley

132

199

Will Gordon

134

195

Tom Hoge

135

100

Jim Furyk

136

266

Adam Schenk

138

263

C.T. Pan

139

156

Henrik Norlander

140

109

Andrew Putnam

142

135

Luke List

144

168

Troy Merritt

146

187

Aaron Wise

147

150

Nick Taylor

148

131

Brice Garnett

152

233

Maverick McNealy

157

136

Jason Dufner

158

369

Anirban Lahiri

160

316

Branden Grace

162

80

Chesson Hadley

165

274

Bo Hoag

169

229

Patrick Rodgers

176

215

Austin Cook

177

218

Ryan Armour

180

232

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

182

137

Wesley Bryan

184

429

Ben Martin

186

387

Harry Higgs

187

130

Peter Malnati

194

158

Camilo Villegas

195

288

Chase Seiffert

197

205

Danny Lee

198

178

Tom Lewis

200

106

Brian Stuard

201

214

Russell Knox

202

222

Danny Willett

203

79

Ryan Moore

207

206

Brandt Snedeker

212

140

Jim Herman

232

125

Byeong Hun An

238

96

Andrew Landry

240

132

Brandon Hagy

250

175

Vaughn Taylor

268

224

Robert Streb

272

114

Tyler McCumber

279

262

Robby Shelton

294

203

Scott Harrington

295

348

Satoshi Kodaira

302

457

Scott Brown

303

273

Brian Gay

328

211

Beau Hossler

330

345

Graeme McDowell

332

119

Xinjun Zhang

339

298

Rafael Campos

340

268

Michael Gligic

341

393

Bill Haas

356

605

William McGirt

366

1833

K.J. Choi

373

525

Hudson Swafford

374

176

Sung Kang

393

148

Ted Potter, Jr.

434

386

Luke Donald

455

584

Bo Van Pelt

467

673

Kevin Tway

477

456

John Augenstein

500

1138

Michael Kim

524

1397

Nick Watney

535

445

Davis Love III

543

1429

Hunter Mahan

556

1772

Martin Trainer

580

949

Tommy Gibson

N/R

N/R

Bryson Nimmer

N/R

552

