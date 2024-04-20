RBC Heritage 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

Surprise, surprise, Scottie Scheffler is once again leading a PGA Tour event. After 54 holes of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the world’s best player holds a one-shot lead over Austrian Sepp Straka at 16 under.

Collin Morikawa, looking to return to his winning ways, is two back of Scheffler at 14 under. Ludvig Aberg (13 under), Sahith Theegala (13 under), Patrick Cantlay (12 under), Xander Schauffele (10 under) and Rory McIlroy (10 under) are all still in the mix.

The purse at the RBC Heritage is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 RBC Heritage. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 8:00 a.m. Kevin Kisner 8:05 a.m. Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap 8:15 a.m. Cam Davis, Cameron Young 8:25 a.m. Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges 8:35 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp 8:45 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon 8:55 a.m. Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:05 a.m. Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati 9:20 a.m. Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen 9:30 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor 9:40 a.m. Jason Day, Shane Lowry 9:50 a.m. Brian Harman, Taylor Moore 10 a.m. Justin Rose, Grayson Murray 10:10 a.m. Tony Finau, Adam Svensson 10:20 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam 10:35 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes 10:45 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin 10:55 a.m. Max Homa, Brendon Todd 11:05 a.m. Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama 11:15 a.m. Sungjae Im, Ben An 11:25 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick 11:35 a.m. Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris 11:50 a.m. Harris English, Corey Conners 12 p.m. Justin Thomas, Russell Henley 12:10 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole 12:20 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim 12:30 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark 12:40 p.m. Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy 12:50 p.m. Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele 1:05 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett 1:15 p.m. J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge 1:25 p.m. Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay 1:35 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg 1:45 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala 1:55 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, April 21

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

