RBC Heritage 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
Surprise, surprise, Scottie Scheffler is once again leading a PGA Tour event. After 54 holes of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the world’s best player holds a one-shot lead over Austrian Sepp Straka at 16 under.
Collin Morikawa, looking to return to his winning ways, is two back of Scheffler at 14 under. Ludvig Aberg (13 under), Sahith Theegala (13 under), Patrick Cantlay (12 under), Xander Schauffele (10 under) and Rory McIlroy (10 under) are all still in the mix.
The purse at the RBC Heritage is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 RBC Heritage. All times listed are ET.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
8:00 a.m.
Kevin Kisner
8:05 a.m.
Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap
8:15 a.m.
Cam Davis, Cameron Young
8:25 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges
8:35 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp
8:45 a.m.
Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon
8:55 a.m.
Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:05 a.m.
Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati
9:20 a.m.
Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen
9:30 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor
9:40 a.m.
Jason Day, Shane Lowry
9:50 a.m.
Brian Harman, Taylor Moore
10 a.m.
Justin Rose, Grayson Murray
10:10 a.m.
Tony Finau, Adam Svensson
10:20 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
10:35 a.m.
Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes
10:45 a.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin
10:55 a.m.
Max Homa, Brendon Todd
11:05 a.m.
Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama
11:15 a.m.
Sungjae Im, Ben An
11:25 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick
11:35 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris
11:50 a.m.
Harris English, Corey Conners
12 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Russell Henley
12:10 p.m.
Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole
12:20 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
12:30 p.m.
Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark
12:40 p.m.
Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy
12:50 p.m.
Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele
1:05 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett
1:15 p.m.
J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge
1:25 p.m.
Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
1:35 p.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg
1:45 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
1:55 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, April 21
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m