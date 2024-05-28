RBC Canadian Open 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

Before the PGA Tour heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial next week, the best players in the world are north of the border for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

Two-time winner and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy — who won the RBC Canadian Open in 2019 when it was last hosted at HGCC — highlights the field and he’ll be joined by defending champion Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Sam Burns and Shane Lowry, among others.

Hamilton Golf & Country Club is a par-70 track measuring 7,084 yards.

The purse at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open is $9.1 million with $1.638 million going to the winner. The champion will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. All times listed are ET.

RBC Canadian Open: Picks to win

Thursday tee times

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the RBC Canadian Open pic.twitter.com/g52URzH1hc — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 28, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, May 30

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m

Friday, May 31

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, June 1

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2:30-5:30 p.m

CBS: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 2-7:30 p.m

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m

Sunday, June 2

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1:30-2:30 p.m

CBS: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6:30 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek