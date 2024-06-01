RBC Canadian Open 2024 Saturday third round tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

There won’t be a title defense at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

Nick Taylor was among those who missed the 36-hole cut Friday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

On the good side of the leaderboard is two DP World Tour grads, Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre. Those two are tied at 10 under, two shots better than Joel Dahmen.

The top Canadian so far is Mackenzie Hughes, tied with Andrew Novak for fourth at 7 under, along with first-round leader David Skinns.

Two-time winner and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, shot a second round 72, six shots worse than the 66 he shot Thursday while feeling “groggy”.

Hamilton G&CC, a par-70 track measuring 7,084 yards. The purse at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open is $9.1 million with $1.638 million going to the winner. The champion will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Here are the tee times and TV and streaming info for the third round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

Pairings and starting times for the third round of the RBC Canadian Open pic.twitter.com/WFjX2FMtAj — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 1, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, June 1

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2:30-5:30 p.m

CBS: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 2-7:30 p.m

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m

Sunday, June 2

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1:30-2:30 p.m

CBS: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6:30 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek