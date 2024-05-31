RBC Canadian Open 2024 Friday second round tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

The PGA Tour is north of the border for its annual Canadian visit.

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is being contested this week at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

Two-time winner and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy — who admitted he was “groggy” after his first round — is joined in the field by defending champion and countryman Nick Taylor.

Fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin is there as well. A year ago, he was tackled by a security guard known only as Mr. X, who finally broke silence about the 18th hole takedown but did so without identifying himself.

Among the others in the field: Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Shane Lowry and Sean O’Hair, who was the last man to get into the field who had to drive five hours to catch a flight.

RBC Canadian Open: Photos | Best merchandise | Leaderboard

Hamilton G&CC, a par-70 track measuring 7,084 yards, is paying homage to Canada’s hockey history once again.

Only in Canada 🇨🇦 Hockey helmet tee markers at The Rink @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/ovMIrFmtN4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2024

The purse at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open is $9.1 million with $1.638 million going to the winner. The champion will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. All times listed are ET.

RBC Canadian Open: Leaderboard | Photos

Friday tee times

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the RBC Canadian Open pic.twitter.com/g52URzH1hc — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 28, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, May 30

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m

Friday, May 31

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, June 1

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2:30-5:30 p.m

CBS: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 2-7:30 p.m

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m

Sunday, June 2

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1:30-2:30 p.m

CBS: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6:30 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek