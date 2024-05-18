RBC Brooklyn Half kicks off with over 26,000 runners

Participants of the New York City Half-Marathon are seen here along Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn on Sunday March 17, 2024. 0801. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

BROOKLYN - Over 26,000 runners came together for the RBC Brooklyn Half Saturday morning.

The Brooklyn Half started with the first group of runners at 7 a.m. and the second group began at 8 a.m.

"With nearly 100 Brooklyn-based running clubs and an influx of NYRR members from Brooklyn, the borough has experienced a significant running boom," Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO, New York Road Runners said. "For the past 42 years, the RBC Brooklyn Half has demonstrated the best of Brooklyn and the best of the running community. From reinvigorating Coney Island after Superstorm Sandy to spotlighting local restaurants, vendors, and artists at the pre-race festivities, the RBC Brooklyn Half has become integral to the borough."

About the RBC Brooklyn Half

New York Road Runners, a New York City-based nonprofit, organizes 60 adult and youth races annually, including the Brooklyn Half.

This event, now in its fourth decade, celebrates New York City's most populous borough, Brooklyn. Runners embark on a 13.1-mile journey past iconic landmarks such as the Brooklyn Museum, Grand Army Plaza, and Prospect Park, concluding on the renowned Coney Island boardwalk.

The RBC Brooklyn Half is known as the unofficial kickoff to summer and features thousands of runners. Many runners are from nearly 100 running clubs in Brooklyn including Team WRK, Goldfinger, Prospect Park Track Club, Spartan Sundays Run Club, Ocean Parkway Runners, and Crown Heights Running Club.

The RBC Brooklyn Half also inspired the next generation of runners, with over 1,700 youth aged 2-18 participating in the free Boardwalk Kids Run dashes and one-mile races.

Map of the race

Some notable runners that participated in this year's race included Nev Schulman, Zac Clark, Chistopher Lawrence, Mandy Kwan, Sabine Bellvue, and Olivia Witherite.