RB Trevor Etienne, LT Austin Barber back for Florida football against South Carolina

Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne and starting left tackle Austin Barber will be back for the Florida Gators when they play at South Carolina on Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Barber (lower body injury) and Etienne (upper body injury) both sat out Florida football's 38-14 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday.

Etienne has rushed for 358 yards and 2 TDs on the season on 6.0 yards per carry.

“He’s had a great week," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "He’s full speed. We kept him non-contact, but we made an effort to work on ball security so he got some exposure. He’s ready to go.”

Starting center Kingsley Eguakun (lower body) remains out. Redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter will make his fourth start of the season at center in his place.

"With Kingsley being out, it’s been an awesome learning opportunity for me," Slaughter said. "Obviously there’s highs and lows with everything. You learn a lot about yourself and the guys around you, how to prepare. That’s my big takeaway.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: RB Trevor Etienne, LT Austin Barber back for Florida Gators vs. SC