RB Tevin Coleman puts exclamation point on 49ers game vs. Panthers

The 49ers defense got a stop late against the Panthers that gave their offense the ball inside the Carolina 5. Two plays later it was RB Tevin Coleman cruising around the left side for his second touchdown of the game to put the 49ers up 37-15 with just over three minutes to play. It was a nice breakout game for Coleman who had 11 touches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

