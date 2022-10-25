Kai Havertz stunner wins Chelsea’s Champions League group

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea recap: Kai Havertz scored a sensational winning goal as the Blues clinched top spot in UEFA Champions League Group E with a 2-1 victory in Austria on Tuesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Mateo Kovacic hit a first-time beauty to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Salzburg hit back four minutes into the second half when Maximilian Wober found Junior Adamu with a brilliant early cross into the box. Havertz’s stunner came midway through the second half just as the Chelsea began to apply the pressure in pursuit of a winner.

Christian Pulisic received the ball 35 yards from goal and charged straight ahead before running into a cul de sac, spinning and re-routing centrally. Doing so forced one more defender to step up and out of position, leaving plenty of time for Havertz to switch the ball to his left and uncork a curler from the edge of the D.

KING KAI HAVERTZ 💥 Christian Pulisic assist 👀 pic.twitter.com/WUVig6iexK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

🕺 Junior Adamu 🕺 Red Bull Salzburg equalize against Chelsea with a lovely team move! pic.twitter.com/KH1KaleZKS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

What a hit from Kovačić 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/19ARglpWpd — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

With 10 points from five games, Chelsea have won Group E and will be one of eight seeded sides in the draw for the round of 16. Salzburg (6 points) will face AC Milan on the final day of the group stage, with both eyeing a 2nd-place finish to sneak into the knockout rounds.

Story continues

Latest Premier League news Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach West Ham jump into top half with win over Bournemouth Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

How to watch RB Salzburg vs Chelsea live, stream link, kick off time

Date: Tuesday, 12:45pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Things are going very well for Potter in his first few months in charge but coughing up a late, late equalizer at home to Manchester United at the weekend hurt. Chelsea’s tactics remain fluid and Potter, much like Thomas Tuchel, has yet to find the right combination in attack. Heading into this game Chelsea will rotate their squad once again as Potter looks to get the best out of Aubameyang, Sterling, Havertz and Co. in the final third.

Lowdown on RB Salzburg

The perennial overachievers are at it again. Forward Benjamin Sesko is one of the top young strikers on the planet as Salzburg have unearthed another gem. The Slovenian striker will cause the Blues plenty of problems, just like he did in the return game at Stamford Bridge, a 1-1 draw which was Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea. Noah Okafor scored Salzburg’s late equalizer in that game and he’s also a handful. Salzburg’s identity remains in line with the Red Bull system and high-pressing is paramount to their playing style.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Chelsea are missing a few key players through injury as Reece James and Wesley Fofana are both out, while N’Golo Kante is also a long-term absentee and his presence in midfield is hugely missed. Havertz, Pulisic, Gallagher and Kovacic could all come into the starting lineup, while Koulibaly missed the draw against United due to a small issue. Kepa should continue in goal after his incredible return to form following Edouard Mendy’s injury.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea prediction

Okay, this won’t be easy for Chelsea. Especially after the gruelling 90 minutes they put in against Manchester United on Saturday. Graham Potter will have to freshen up his squad but I think they have just enough quality to get over the line. This will be tight and a draw isn’t a terrible result, but Chelsea will get the win they need to advance. RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea.

Kai Havertz stunner wins Chelsea’s Champions League group originally appeared on NBCSports.com