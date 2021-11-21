RB Salvon Ahmed leads Dolphins inactives vs. Jets in Week 11

The 3-7 Miami Dolphins are set to take on the 2-7 New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Metlife Stadium with an opportunity to win their third game in a row.

For the matchup, the Dolphins listed five players as inactive including running back Salvon Ahmed.

Ahmed joins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, linebacker Darius Hodge, tight end Hunter Long, and defensive tackle John Jenkins, as the players who will not see action in this game.

Miami’s running back room hasn’t seen much success lately, so the Dolphins are opting to go with a mix of Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird, and Duke Johnson who was elevated from the practice squad yesterday.

The other four inactives have been staples on the list this season even though fans are looking to see Long play soon.

Going into Sunday, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were both questionable to play, but thankfully for Dolphins fans, they should both be ready to go.

The Dolphins and Jets will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.