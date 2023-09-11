RB rotation delicate situation, but beneficial for Lions

Sep. 11—STATE COLLEGE — In the days following Penn State's season-opening trouncing of West Virginia on Sept. 2, coach James Franklin had a message to send, and it seemed targeted for one player's ears.

Before he took a question at his weekly press conference last Tuesday, Franklin singled out running back Kaytron Allen, half of the No. 7 Nittany Lions' dynamic running-back tandem that combined for 121 rushing yards on 23 carries.

"I just want to make sure that our fans and everybody that follows Penn State closely knows how fortunate we are and how blessed we are to have Kaytron," Franklin raved. "In our locker room, they've got a ton of respect for him, and so does our staff."

In their 63-7 win over Football Championship Subdivision opponent Delaware on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, Franklin showed that respect by handing Allen the start over fellow sophomore Nick Singleton. Allen had 19 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Singleton came off the bench to score three times on 12 carries, and Penn State grinded out 315 total yards on the ground against an overmatched Delaware defense.

In an age of NIL and the transfer portal, when keeping talented players feeling valued and satisfied with their workload is as important as the Xs and Os in college football, Franklin knows the challenge with the Nittany Lions running game isn't necessarily piling up yards. It's getting the ball to his two stars enough.

He insists lighter workloads for both will be a long-term boon for the offense, even as he said both will continue to get "starter's reps" on gameday.

"Obviously, they are competitors," Franklin said. "They want the ball, and they want opportunities to make plays. But I think they also understand in the long-term — not only for their collegiate careers, but afterward — showing that they have a lot of tread left on the tires and are fresh for their careers for the long haul (is important). I think they have bought into it.

"Sometimes in the heat of the battle, they want more opportunities and more touches. But I think big picture wise, they really get it."

Through two games, Singleton and Allen combined to produce at a workhorse back's rate.

They averaged 5 yards per carry on their 54 carries, with five touchdowns.

With the first team in the game, the Nittany Lions ran the ball 54 times and dropped back to pass it 56, giving the offense the balance Franklin and coordinator Mike Yurcich have long sought.

"I think we take pride in that because there are times we're going to have to run the ball and we're going to have to throw the ball," quarterback Drew Allar said. "It's really taking advantage of what the defense gives us. They can't take away everything. ... We just have to be keen to what they're giving up and take advantage of that."

The backs say taking advantage isn't going to be a concern.

After all, Penn State's offense is feeling confident after scoring 101 points in its first two games, surviving them with the nation's longest streak of 30-point games, nine.

That balance is a big reason for it.

So are the talented stars who, individually, will have to accept less for themselves to get more for the team.

"We pose a big threat," Singleton said of the backs. "Drew can throw the ball. We have good receivers and tight ends. You saw what me and Kaytron did (Saturday), so the offense looks really good."

