RB Rhamondre Stevenson makes debut at Patriots training camp

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his debut at a New England Patriots training camp for Day 3 on Friday, according to reporters on the scene. The 2021 fourth-round pick started the season on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed issue. He missed just the first two practices.

He will join running backs Damien Harris, James White, Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor and Tyler Gaffney.

Stevenson, at 6-foot, 245-pound back, put together an efficient final season at Oklahoma, where he only played six games in 2020. He had 101 carries for 665 yards (6.6 yards per attempt) for seven touchdowns. He also had 18 receptions for 211 yards. His bruising style could prove advantageous in the red zone at the NFL level.