RB Rhamondre Stevenson had hunch on Patriots’ QB decision

Not many people were surprised that the New England Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft on a quarterback, and that includes running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

When appearing on NFL Network’s “The Insiders,” Stevenson admitted he knew the Patriots were going to draft Drake Maye after Mac Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I thought about it, obviously, with Mac Jones leaving and things like that. I knew we were going to pull the trigger on somebody,” said Stevenson. “I didn’t know who it would be, who would be available. But, I kinda knew it was going to be Drake Maye. I kinda knew, so it wasn’t that much of a surprise to me. Glad we got him. Glad he’s in our building.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Our interview with #Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who has eyes on being an every down back with hopes of a contract extension that comes along with it. pic.twitter.com/CIL1BnZacU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2024

Stevenson is coming off a year that saw him record 619 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Now, he will look to spark an offense that is undergoing significant change.

Maye has been working hard since arriving in New England, as he looks to fulfill expectations of being the quarterback of the future. His development will be vital to the team’s success moving forward.

So far, things have been trending in the right direction on the practice field. Fans might not have to wait long to see the duo of Maye and Stevenson on the field together.

