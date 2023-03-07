Is the RB position being disrespected?| 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the current state of the running back position with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.
Outside linebacker Bud Dupree's tenure with the Tennessee Titans is ending just two years into his five-year contract signed in 2021.
Hosts Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein start by recapping the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and giving their primary takeaways. Later, the duo recap a crazy day of news in the NFL ahead of the franchise tag deadline, as we saw the New Orleans Saints sign QB Derek Carr, the Seattle Seahawks sign QB Geno Smith, running backs Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs get franchise tagged and much more.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Bills have clear needs in the draft. Here's a look at who some of the mock drafters are projecting to Buffalo in the first round.
Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt has another high profile coaching crisis, this time with basketball coach Mark Adams
While discussing during Monday’s PFT Live the contract impasse between the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones, a question emerged organically and spontaneously. If you’re the Giants, would you trade Jones for Kirk Cousins, and if you’re the Vikings, would you trade Cousins for Jones? Chris Simms responded in the moment by basically saying the Giants [more]
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.
Things got heated between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker near the end of Sunday's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns showdown.
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly plan to release Leonard Floyd if they cannot find a trade partner.
The Undisputed co-host has had enough of the Mavs superstar
The New England Patriots have one of the most grueling NFL schedules in 2023. Here's a look at their opponents, ranked in order of difficulty.
Which players are you hoping the Raiders sign?
The Buckeyes held their first spring practice on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Here's what reporters saw over the first-half hour.