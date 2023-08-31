RB Pierre Strong Jr. admits to being surprised by Patriots trade

Former New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr was traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in an effort to bolster offensive line depth.

In a recent interview, the second-year running back opened up about the trade.

“Nah, it was kind of a surprise,” Strong said, when speaking to the Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling. “Came to work every day, but like I said, it was like a business thing. I got called to the front office and the rest is history, I’m here now.”

Strong was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He did not see much playing time, as Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris headlined the room last season. By the end of the year, he recorded 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. His best game came against the Arizona Cardinals on December 12, when he carried the ball five times for 70 yards and a touchdown, averaging 14 yards per carry.

New England has ample depth in the running back room at the moment with Stevenson and former three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott leading the way. They also had the practice squad additions of Kevin Harris and Ty Montgomery.

Now, Strong will look to make a name for himself in a Browns running back room spearheaded by All-Pro rusher Nick Chubb.

