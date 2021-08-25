RB Phillip Lindsay calls Texans’ offense ‘a running back’s dream’

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay likes the new offense.

Blending concepts from existing offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, first-year coach David Culley, and tailoring it to the current personnel, the Texans are planning to execute a ball-control type of offense.

That is music to Lindsay’s ears.

“That’s a running back’s dream, but we also know that,” said Lindsay. “You watch these games year-in and year-out, and the team that can control the ball is going to be the team that wins, because it comes down to four-minute. It comes down to being able to control the game, and there’s nothing worse than a team that can just run up and down on you. It defeats them. It takes your heart out.”

Lindsay was a key part of the Denver Broncos’ rushing attack from 2018-20. Although he picked up two Pro Bowl selections his first two seasons in the NFL, the COVID year was equally as disruptive for Lindsay as it was for most everyone. The former undrafted free agent from Colorado produced 502 yards and a touchdown on 118 carries through 11 games.

The 5-8, 190-pound running back knows what an effective run game can do.

Said Lindsay: “It’s one of those things where it’s sad to look when you’re on the defensive side, just seeing them dragging people along, but also for offense it gives you that momentum and that confidence, and that’s what you need. So, if we can get five or six yards on the ground every time then we’re moving down the field, which then opens up lanes for our receivers and our tight ends. So that’s the goal, man.”

The Texans’ goal is to be as physical as possible. In 2021, Houston may play a grittier version of football — at least compared to the past three seasons. And that is a running back’s dream.