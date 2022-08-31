RB Outlook, Players We’re Drafting Right Now

Editor's Note: Get an edge on draft day with our 2022 Football Draft Guide that's packed with hundreds of player profiles, expert rankings, projections, mock drafts, sleepers, busts and much more. And don't forget to use promo code DRAFTGUIDE to gain access to it all for just $5 for the first month. Click here to learn more!

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) take a spin through the latest NFL news. They dive into the confusing backfields in Washington, Baltimore and Miami, sorting out where Antonio Gibson should be ranked following the Brian Robinson news.

They also debate the fallout from Jimmy Garoppolo remaining in San Francisco before diving into three players they find themselves taking in every draft, including Tyreek Hill and Rhamondre Stevenson. Finally, they discuss players who fit any team build, including Michael Pittman.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

