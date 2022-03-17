RB Noah Whittington adds depth to Oregon backfield after transfer to Oregon

A notable concern for the Oregon Ducks so far during spring football has been the depth at the running back position, or lack thereof, to be quite frank.

That depth got a bit of a boost on Wednesday afternoon, with Western Kentucky’s Noah Whittington announcing his transfer to the Ducks. Whittingham made a visit to Eugene this past weekend to see the campus and made his commitment shortly after.

Whittington rushed for 617 yards and two touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 58 yards in 2021. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry. Whittington played in all 12 games for Western Kentucky in 2020 as a true freshman and ran for 39 yards on 16 carries.

86. YARDS. TO. THE. CRIB. Noah Whittington and the O-Line showing everyone that WKU can run the rock too! 👀 pic.twitter.com/wtvJVqJJIh — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 18, 2021

It’s not a huge surprise that Whittington would choose the Ducks since former Western Kentucky coach Carlos Locklyn is the new RB coach at Oregon.

After the shift from RB to WR for Seven McGee, the Ducks needed a little bit of help in the backfield, where there were a handful of walk-on players lining up in spring practice. Now Whittington will join Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars as the other scholarship players at the position.

