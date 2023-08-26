RB Nigel Nelson throws game-winning pass in Pensacola Catholic's OT victory against Navarre

Who said Week 1 can’t be dramatic?

Four quarters wasn’t enough in the Pensacola Catholic-Navarre football game.

It all started with 9:54 left in regulation when the Crusaders were initially down 24-20. After four run plays during the drive, C.J. Nettles – in the wildcat formation – took the snap and ran in from 56 yards to put Catholic up 27-24 following the point-after kick.

He snuck through several defenders, finally turning on the jets with about 30 yards to go with three Navarre defenders in his wake.

Catholic then sent the Raiders three-and-out on the next drive before the Crusaders tried to expand their lead. They also went three-and-out, with a penalty mixed in for an ineligible receiver downfield, forcing the special teams unit to punt. After the ball hit the ground and started bouncing, Navarre’s punt returner began chasing it. He touched the ball, and Catholic recovered.

Pensacola Catholic's Nigel Nelson (23) receives the handoff from quarterback Ryan Huff (3) during the Crusaders' 34-27 overtime victory on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Nelson had the game-winning pass in overtime to secure the win.

The referees ruled it a fumble, giving Catholic a second chance. But they were thwarted again following a fumble from Nigel Nelson. Navarre recovered, driving down the field – with the aid of a couple costly Catholic penalties that gave the Raiders automatic first downs – until they were stopped at the 25-yard line, facing a second-and-10 situation.

Enter Tyler Daniel – who had already kicked a 33-yard field goal earlier in the game – who stood 42 yards out. With just three seconds remaining in regulation, he launched a kick through the uprights, tying the game, 27-27, at the end of regulation.

“I’ve known since last year that he had the ability to make that kind of kick. I was just excited for him to get one of those, and build that confidence,” Navarre coach Jay Walls said. “That was good for him, and good for us.”

With overtime looming, both teams had one drive to score from 10 yards out. Catholic won the coin toss, and immediately on its first play, the Crusaders went back to the wildcat. Nelson directly received the snap and found Jake Chambers wide open in the endzone to make it 34-27 after the PAT.

“It was a great play call by coach (Matt) Adams. … We knew they were going to send the house once they saw me at running back. We knew it was going to be a great play call, and it worked,” Nelson said. “My tight end, Jake Chambers, made a great catch. … It wasn’t the prettiest ball, but it got there.”

And when Nelson – a running back who probably has never dreamed of making the game-winning pass, instead thinking of game-winning runs – saw Chambers wide open he had one thought: “Oh, game over,” he said.

With Navarre on offense, the Raiders ran the ball, but Catholic forced and recovered a fumble, sealing the 34-27 Week 1 victory.

“I knew we were going to get a stop on defense,” Nelson said. “I called game.”

In the team huddle after the game, head coach Matt Adams said one thing to his victorious Crusaders after sticking out an overtime win.

“That’s what winning teams do,” he told his team.

“I’ve said it over and over again. This is a great group of young men. They really work together. I’ve got to be more excited to be on the sideline where people aren’t pointing fingers, and they’re not saying, ‘This guy messed up,’” Adams said after the game. “They’re taking ownership and they’re playing for each other. I couldn’t be happier with that.”

Here are three takeaways from the Crusaders' overtime thriller on Friday night:

Running tandem

Pensacola Catholic's C.J. Nettles (25) tries to run through the action ahead of him during the Crusaders' 34-27 overtime victory on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Adams said whichever team won the game on the ground was going to be the overall victor. The duo of Nelson and Nettles took over the running game for Catholic. Adams – and Nelson – made sure to note the success of the team’s offensive line, creating space and making big blocks.

“They really controlled the line of scrimmage,” Adams said.

“I praise the offensive line,” Nelson said. “Me and C.J. just made big plays when it came to us. But the offensive line started it.”

Both Nelson and Nettles combined for over 280 yards rushing. Nettles scored three times with a 37-yard run up the middle, a 1-yard run out of the wildcat formation and a 56-yard run, also out of the wildcat. Nelson added a 5-yard touchdown run as well as the 10-yard passing touchdown.

Nettles also tacked on a 22-yard reception from Ryan Huff earlier in the contest.

With how often the Crusaders utilized the wildcat formation, every time but once they ran the ball with a direct snap to the running back.

The only different time was the game-winning play in overtime. Navarre had its defense set up for the run, expecting Nelson to try to run it up the gut. Catholic quickly devised the play on the sideline, Adams noted.

“We hadn’t seen it earlier, and thought it was time to take a shot at it,” Adams said. “I knew (Chambers) was going to be wide open. I was just hoping we didn’t mess up anything, and we got it to him. Nigel did a good job. You saw Nigel, he plays on both sides of the ball – he just makes plays. I had no doubt in my mind that he would make (the play).”

Stepping up when needed

Pensacola Catholic's Demontrae Gaston (8) tackles Navarre quarterback Hunter Pfiester (11) during the Crusaders' 34-27 overtime victory on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Catholic’s defense started to get tired during the third and fourth quarters, Adams mentioned. It didn’t helped that the Crusaders’ offense went on a couple three-and-outs, forcing the defense to get right back on the field.

Fatigue allowed the Raiders to storm up the field early in in the third quarter, with Navarre running back Connor Mathews gaining a lot of ground. Quarterback Hunter Pfiester also found some success, both on designed runs and while trying to scramble and avoid the defense.

Exhaustion – plus a couple undisciplined penalties from the Crusaders, including a defensive pass interference call and a defensive holding call – gave the Raiders automatic first downs, setting Navarre up in field goal range, leading to Daniel’s game-tying field goal.

But Catholic’s defense stood up when it needed to. On Navarre’s first and only play of the overtime frame, the Crusaders forced and recovered the fumble. Adams noted the strength of his defensive line, as well.

“They played great in the first half. Then came down and made a play in the end,” Adams said.

‘No moral victories’

Navarre's Connor Mathews (28) tries to get his footing during the Raiders' 34-27 overtime loss to Pensacola Catholic on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Mathews helped Navarre with its momentum throughout the contest, Walls said. Similar to Nelson and Nettles, Mathews was featured almost all game with hard-earned yards on the ground. Mathews gained 100 yards rushing and scored twice: once on a quick 1-yard run through the offensive line, and then a 43-yard run after breaking through Catholic’s defense.

“He did a great job of running the football. I’m proud of his effort. His runs helped get some momentum going. I thought the offensive line, at first, we were losing the line of scrimmage. But they finally got it rolling as well,” Walls said. “It was early on play calling, we had to settle down and figure out what we needed to do. We made some adjustments at halftime.”

But despite what Walls called improvement compared to the Kickoff Classic – where the Raiders “for four quarters” more consistently than last week – he said to his team there’s “no moral victories,” pushing the Crusaders to overtime.

With a tough opponent on the horizon in Pine Forest for Week 2, Walls is hoping for a good week of practice and to keep that competition level up.

“(I said), ‘Don’t be satisfied because I ain’t satisfied. Let’s go lay our hearts down in practice,’” Walls said.

