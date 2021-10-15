RB Nick Chubb ruled out for Browns; lots of players questionable in Week 6

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns will be without arguably their most important offensive player Sunday afternoon when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Nick Chubb (calf) has been ruled out of the game after missing practice all week.

He is one of two players ruled out on the final injury report of the week.

He and linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) will not play against the Cardinals.

However, there are 10 players listed as questionable for the game.

Tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills (ankle) did not practice Friday. Conklin did not practice all week and Wills was limited Wednesday before missing two days in a row. They would seem like the least likely of the group to play.

Starting center J.C. Tretter (knee) sat out Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. He probably will give it a go. Running back Kareem Hunt is also questionable with wrist and knee injuries. Without Chubb, he will have to tough it out. He was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday but got limited work Friday.

The rest of the players listed as questionable all were limited at least Thursday and Friday.

Ruled out:

  • RB Nick Chubb (calf)

  • LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen)

Questionable:

  • T Jack Conklin (knee)

  • C J.C. Tretter (knee)

  • T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle)

  • RB Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee)

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee)

  • DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle)

  • DE Tak McKinley (ankle, knee)

  • CB A.J. Green (shoulder, knee)

  • CB Greg Newsome II (calf)

  • CB Denzel Ward (neck)

Cardinals, Browns share 5 player connections

