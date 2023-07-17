Will RB Najee Harris see a second contract with the Steelers?

The running back situation in the NFL is coming to a head in a hurry. The culture of the league continues to devalue the running back position to a point where elite backs aren’t given contract extensions they have earned and even NFL analysts are equating running back to a disposable position.

This is a situation we sort of saw several seasons ago with former Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell played a season on the franchise tag while he and the Steelers tried to work out an extension and it didn’t work. But in this case, it was never about the team undervaluing Bell and everything about Bell inflating his own value and how it blew up in his face.

But this whole scenario has us wondering if current Steelers running back Najee Harris will see a second contract with Pittsburgh. Harris is a former first-round pick and is headed into his third season. Assuming the Steelers lean heavily on the run game in 2023, Harris could have a breakout season. Pittsburgh has always been fair when it comes to contracts but this devaluing could make its way to the front office by then as the trend continues to grow.

At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . https://t.co/OgvBWZCKvn — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) July 17, 2023

