RB Myles Gaskin has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins running back room continues to get thinner and thinner as the days pass.

Earlier in the week, the team placed Patrick Laird on injured reserve with a knee injury and have had Phillip Lindsay recovering from an ankle as well. Now, Miami has placed Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

While the team is on their bye, they won’t have to think about whether or not this will affect his availability for some time now, but there’s always a chance that Gaskin misses their next game against the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gaskin tested positive and is fully vaccinated, so the team is hoping that he will be back in time for the Week 15 matchup.

A vaccinated player who tests positive will have to produce two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart to return to the club, according to the NFL’s protocols, so Gaskin has some time.

For now, Salvon Ahmed is the only healthy, active running back the Dolphins have, but they also have Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad if they need a fill-in.