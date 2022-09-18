RB Myles Gaskin leads Dolphins’ list of inactives vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their second regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re visiting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including running back Myles Gaskin.

Joining Gaskin on the list are quarterback Skylar Thompson, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, linebacker Channing Tindall and tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long.

With Gaskin a healthy scratch, Miami will go into this game with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed at the position.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, who has been dealing with a toe injury, is active and ready to go. This means Greg Little will likely line up at right tackle.

The Dolphins and Ravens will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on local CBS or through streaming.

