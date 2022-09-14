RB Marlon Mack, WR Willie Snead IV among 3 added to 49ers practice squad

The 49ers on Wednesday announced the addition of three players to their practice squad, capping a significant shakeup to their 17-player practice roster over the last two days. This time they added three players after defensive end Kemoko Turay was added to the active roster. Running back Marlon Mack was officially signed, wide receiver Willie Snead IV re-joined the practice squad, and cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. joined the club.

Mack’s impending signing was originally reported Tuesday. He’ll give the 49ers some necessary in-house RB depth after Elijah Mitchell was placed on IR with a knee injury.

Snead was with San Francisco during the preseason and landed on their practice squad briefly. He was let go, but with a vacant spot he’ll give the 49ers a veteran in practice and an emergency option at receiver if they have any issues at that spot.

Vincent was a seventh-round pick of the Broncos last year out of LSU. He was traded to the Eagles where he started one of the two games he played and notched two tackles. He was waived by Philadelphia at final cuts this year.

