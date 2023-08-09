RB Marlon Mack with walking boot after injury

The Arizona Cardinals added veteran running back Marlon Mack last week, giving the running back room some depth behind James Conner. That depth didn’t last long, as he suffered an injury in practice on Tuesday to his left leg.

While no details of his injury have been released and head coach Jonathan Gannon had not addressed the media as of early Wednesday morning, but it would appear that Mack has either a left foot or left ankle injury.

AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman saw Mack after practice wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Sorry, it was Mack's left leg. He was in a walking boot as he left the stadium on Tuesday. Updates tomorrow. https://t.co/X25hvklTeX — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) August 9, 2023

This doesn’t tell us how severe the injury is, but it does give reason for concern.

Mack, a former 1,000-yard rusher in 2019, has struggled to stay healthy since then. He tore his Achilles in 2020 and in the last three seasons has appeared in a total of 15 games, rushing for only 211 yards.

Since 2019, he has carried the ball more than five times in a game only once.

If he can stay healthy, he will give the Cardinals a nice option behind starting running back James Conner. However, considering he is hurt after only three practices and hasn’t stayed healthy over the last three seasons, that might be too much to ask.

