RB Marlon Mack suffers apparent leg injury in practice

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their running back room last week with the addition of veteran Marlon Mack. However, it is possible he misses some time.

On Tuesday, his third practice with the team, he went down with an apparent leg injury, according to reporters present at State Farm Stadium.

He had to be helped off the field and taken to the locker room.

Arizona Cardinals newly signed RB Marlon Mack appeared to injure his left leg. Needed help off the field.@PHNX_Cardinals | #birdgang — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) August 8, 2023

Arizona Cardinals RB Marlon Mack being helped to the locker room. Looks like it's something with his right leg. We won't know for sure until coach Jonathan Gannon speaks tomorrow before the final day of camp at State Farm Stadium. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) August 8, 2023

Mack has struggled with durability since 2020. In 2019, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the Indianapolis Colts.

He tore his Achilles in 2020 and has only played in a total of 15 games over the last three seasons, rushing for 211 yards.

The Cardinals are also down second-year running back Keaontay Ingram with an undisclosed injury, although head coach Jonathan Gannon did say Ingram would be back soon.

This injury could keep Mack out of the Cardinals’ preseason opener Friday night.

