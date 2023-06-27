RB Leonard Fournette escapes unharmed after his vehicle catches on fire while driving

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette says he's OK after scary incident on highway. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette managed to exit his SUV with no injuries after the vehicle caught fire while he was driving on a highway.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like [to] thank God," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram. "My car caught on fire while I was driving. But I'am still blessed."

Fournette shared a video of the charred remains, showing a completely eroded front grill, hood and a melted windshield.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Fournette after three seasons just 13 days before the team's 2020 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns during his tenure there.

Last offseason, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a three-year deal worth $21 million and up to $24 million with incentives.

He broke out during Tampa Bay's run to the 2020 Super Bowl title, recording 300 yards and three touchdowns in four postseason games.

This past season was a down one for the 2017 No. 4 overall pick, who rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries. Still, he ended the 2022 season as the Buccaneers' leader in total scrimmage yards with 1,191. The campaign ended in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

He was released in March, but there is "no bad blood" between him and the team, he told the Tampa Bay Times in February. He added that he asked to be released, a decision that was influenced by Tom Brady's retirement.

The team was also $56 million over the salary cap, a likely factor in its decision to release Fournette.

Over his entire six NFL seasons, Fournette has 4,478 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns (34 rushing, seven receiving). He's joined by a few other free-agent running backs in a tough market for the position as he searches for his next landing spot.