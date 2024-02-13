RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid – LIVE!

Real Madrid return to Champions League action this evening away at RB Leipzig. It has been a competition Los Blancos have dominated for much of the last decade but they were beaten with relative ease by Manchester City last year, surely damaging the pride of a club who boast a romantic relationship with Europe’s elite tournament.

In Carlo Ancelotti, they boast one of the most celebrated managers in Champions League history, a coach capable of anything in this competition. Still, they will be without Jude Bellingham for tonight’s game. The England international will be a major miss having starred since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have been impressive at home in Europe but cannot seem to keep a clean sheet. Defensive questions linger about Marco Rose’s side but they are certainly dangerous going forward and can cause problems. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Red Bull Arena

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Prediction: Los Blancos to win

Confirmed Real Madrid lineup

Confirmed RB Leipzig lineup

RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid

20:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

17 mins: Valverde just misses Mendy’s cross before the ball finds its way back to Kroos, who shoots straights at the keeper.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid

20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Henrichs shoots straight at Lunin from just outside the box.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid

20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: Leipzig just knocking the ball around nicely here, with Madrid looking a bit sloppy.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Decent header from Tchouameni is cleared off the line before Sesko shoots straight at Lunin.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid

20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: First chance for Real Madrid as Rodrygo sees his shot blocked.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

06 mins: A really confident start from Leipzig, with Sesko going close again.

Madrid yet to get going at all.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid

20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: GOAL RULED OUT!

Sesko nods in after a shot from Schlager but he’s flagged offside!

RB Leipzig 0-0 Real Madrid

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: The hosts looking to press Madrid high up the pitch.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid: Transfer latest

19:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Real Madrid manager refused to be drawn...

🚨⚪️ Ancelotti asked on Mbappé: “You keep asking me about a player who plays for another team”.



“We already have the best players in the world here”.



“In order: Vini Jr first, Bellingham second, Rodrygo third. Then Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga…”. pic.twitter.com/97ipiYRbot — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2024

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: More history for Vinicius Jr

19:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Another big night for the Brazilian!

Vinicius Jr is making his 50th Champions League appearance tonight ✨



The fifth-youngest player to reach the milestone!#BBCFootball #UCL pic.twitter.com/jOTsxrVIUm — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 13, 2024

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Warming up!

19:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re edging closer to kick-off now!

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos arrive

19:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Madrid are out to recapture their European crown...

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Tchouameni latest

19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fascinating to see Tchouameni at centre-back again!

Another Ancelotti masterclass?

Confirmed RB Leipzig lineup

18:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Klostermann, Raum; Schlager, Henrichs, Olmo; Openda, Sesko, Simmons

Subs: Blaswich, Zingerle - Lenz, Elmas, Bitshiabu, Haidara, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Poulsen, Lukeba, Jatta, Kampl

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: The captain returns

18:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big boost for Real Madrid!

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Calm before the storm

18:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside the stadium...

The stage is set for tonight 🔥#ChampionsLeague round of 16 in our RB Arena.#RBLRMA #UCL pic.twitter.com/e6NBL0yMWj — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 13, 2024

Confirmed Real Madrid lineup

18:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga; Rodyrgo, Brahim, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Kepa, Fran, Modric, Joselu, Vasquez, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Guler, Martin, Paz, Carrillo, Ramon

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Latest odds

18:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

RB Leipzig to win: 13/8

Draw: 15/8

Real Madrid to win: 6/5

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: A big night ahead

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

A lot will be expected of Madrid, who are missing perhaps their key player.

A magical night on the cards ✨ pic.twitter.com/Z9sFuWZvPI — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 13, 2024

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

RB Leipzig wins: 1

Draws: 0

Real Madrid wins: 1

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

It would be a surprise not to see Madrid pick up a victory, albeit being without Bellingham is a blow.

Real Madrid to win 2-1.

Real Madrid team news vs RB Leipzig today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Madrid, Bellingham is expected to miss around two weeks of action with a sprain in his ankle. Brahim Diaz should take his spot in behind the strikers.

Defenders Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger is also missing, although Nacho Fernandez will return to partner right-back Dani Carvajal in central defence.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid team news

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Amadou Haidara is the only doubt for the hosts as the result of a knee injury.

Mohamed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs are both one booking away from a suspension, although Willi Orban has returned to action after missing the group stage.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of RB Leipzig’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid tonight.

Kick-off from the Red Bull Arena is at 8pm GMT.