RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Hey Jude: Bellingham continues to star for Real Madrid (AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are looking to reclaim the Champions League this season.

While Manchester City swept them aside with relative ease last year, it has been the competition Los Blancos have dominated for much of the last decade.

In fine form in LaLiga having disposed of title rivals Girona, Madrid can never be overlooked in a European sense.

Jude Bellingham is establishing himself as a world star and with Carlo Ancelotti in charge, anything can happen for them in Europe ahead of their last-16 meeting with RB Leipzig.

Date, kick-off time and venue

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday 13 February, 2024.

The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig will host.

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ App.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid team news

Amadou Haidara is the only doubt for the hosts as the result of a knee injury. Mohamed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs are both one booking away from a suspension, although Willi Orban has returned to action after missing the group stage.

For Madrid, Bellingham is expected to miss around two weeks of action with a sprain in his ankle. Antonio Rudiger is also missing, although Nacho Fernandez may return.

Bellingham is a doubt for Real Madrid (AP)

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid prediction

It would be a surprise not to see Madrid pick up a victory, albeit being without Bellingham is a blow.

Real Madrid to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

RB Leipzig wins: 1

Draws: 0

Real Madrid wins: 1

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid latest odds

RB Leipzig to win: 2/1

Draw: 11/4

Real Madrid to win: 6/5

Odds via Bet 365 and subject to change.