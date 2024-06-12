RB Leipzig striker Šeško pens new deal until 2029 to fend off suitors

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and RB Leipzigat Voith-Arena. RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško has signed a new contract at the club until 2029, seemingly putting off clubs who were interested in the Slovenia international. Harry Langer/dpa

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško has signed a new contract at the club until 2029, seemingly putting off clubs who were interested in the Slovenia international.

Sources close to the deal told dpa that the one-year contract extension means the 21-year-old's €65 million ($70 million) buy-out clause, which was valid until the end of June, has elapsed.

"Benjamin is one of our key players for the coming seasons and the extension is therefore a strong signal," sporting director Rouven Schröder said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It also emphasises our ambition to play at the top of the Bundesliga in the long term and to be one of the top clubs in Europe. With the new contract, we can continue to drive forward with our squad planning."

According media reports, English clubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all had their sights set on the 1.95 metre tall attacker, as well as Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"Team, club, city, fans - the overall package remains simply outstanding. The early contract extension is therefore the logical step for me," said Šeško, who scored 18 goals and set up two in 42 games across all competitions in his first season for Leipzig.

Šeško and Slovenia will face England, Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024, which begins on Friday.