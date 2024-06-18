RB Leipzig’s Nicolas Seiwald nears Austrian record against France

According to Opta, Austria and RB Leipzig midfielder, Nicolas Seiwald nearly broke an Austrian record with his performance against France in their opening group game

In Austria’s 1-0 loss to France, Seiwald made the most tackles (8) in a major tournament for Austria since Bernd Krauss (10) in 1982 against Northern Ireland.

Seiwald has become a key player under Ralf Rangnick for Austria but in recent games has had to take on a bigger due to the injury of Leipzig teammate Xaver Schlager who is just as if not more important to the way Austria plays.

Despite losing to a Maximilian Wöber own goal, Austria put in a very convincing performance against one of the favourites for the tournament and showed that they could cause an upset this summer.

Austria’s next game in the Euros will be against Poland and a win there would set up a match-up with the Netherlands in the final group game which could determine who finishes second or third in the group.

GGFN | Jack Meenan