RB Leipzig goalkeeper Gulacsi renews contract until 2026

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi holds a ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Darmstadt 98 at Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig have renewed the contract of goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi by another year until 2026, the Bundesliga club said on 27 May. Jan Woitas/dpa

RB Leipzig have renewed the contract of goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi by another year until 2026, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Hungary international Gulacsi, 34, has been at Leipzig since 2015 and featured in 302 matches for them.

The contract renewal also means that reserve goalkeeper Janis Blaswich will leave the club.

Blaswich deputized well last season when Gulacsi was sidelined with a severe knee injury until February, and made it into the German national team squad for March friendlies.

Blaswich's place in Leipzig will be taken by young Belgian Maarten Vandervoordt who arrives from Genk.