RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo addresses speculation surrounding his future amidst Man United links



RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo has opened up on claims suggesting he could be on the move this summer even as he continues to be linked with a Manchester United switch.

Olmo has been repeatedly mentioned as a player United are keen on. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their midfield and attacking departments and the recruitment of Olmo would go a long way in this regard considering his versatility.

In addition to playing in the middle of the park, the Spain international can also be effectively deployed on either wing and upfront if required.

Despite his season being severely hit by injuries, Olmo still managed to contribute with eight goals and five assists in 25 appearances, helping his side finish within the top-four places in the Bundesliga and in the process, qualify for the Champions League.

Since he joined Leipzig in 22, Olmo has been one of the side’s most important players. In 148 games for Die Roten, the 25-year-old has registered 29 goals and 34 assists.

United are believed to have maintained a “watch brief” on Olmo with a view to possibly swooping in for him.

Erik ten Hag’s side are not the only team eyeing him. The likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also thought to be admirers of the player.

Olmo is currently away with the Spain squad as they prepare for Euro 2024, which kicks off in about a week.

He spoke to Mundo Deportivo and addressed the ongoing speculation around him. He remarked, “I am calm and focused on what is coming, which is the Euros, which is no small thing.”

“It is clear that it is good to see your name related to great teams in Europe and the world, that motivates me, but I am focused on the Euros and I hope we can return with the trophy. Then we’ll see.”

He was specifically questioned about his former club, Barcelona. He opined, “It’s nice to see your name related to the greats, but I insist, it’s nothing that bothers me.

“I am focused on the field and then whatever has to be, will be.”

Olmo is unlikely to come for cheap and it has been pointed out that he is protected by a €60m (£51m) release clause in his Leipzig contract, which expires in 2027.







