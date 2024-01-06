RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose backs Timo Werner decision to join Tottenham on loan

Marco Rose has backed Timo Werner's decision to leave RB Leipzig ahead of his loan move to Tottenham.

The former Chelsea striker is on the verge of sealing a return to the Premier League, having agreed to join Spurs for the rest of the season.

It has been widely reported that the deal includes an option for Tottenham to make the move a permanent one in the summer for a fee in the region of £15million, should Werner impress over the next five months. Spurs will cover his salary in full for the duration of the loan spell.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen to strengthen his options in attack, with Heung-min Son missing up to six matches after joining up with South Korea for the Asian Cup.

He is set to get his wish, with Leipzig boss Rose confirming Werner's departure from the club and revealing that the motivation of being in Germany's squad for Euro 2024 is behind the 27-year-old's decision to join Spurs.

"It's right that Timo wants to go on loan," Rose told Sky Sport.

"Timo would like to go to the European Championship. We wish him all the best and are keeping our fingers crossed for him."

Werner spent two years in England with Chelsea, winning the Champions League in his first season with the Blues.

It was a largely frustrating spell for the German forward though, who scored only ten Premier League goals in 56 appearances and struggled to consistently make an impact for Chelsea.

Werner returned to Leipzig in the summer of 2022 for around £25m but has made just two Bundesliga starts this season, with his inability to force his way into Rose's plans enough for him to seek a January move and ultimately secure another opportunity to prove he can deliver in the Premier League.