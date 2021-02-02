RB Le’Veon Bell explains picking Chiefs over Bills, Dolphins

Former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell has had nothing short of a roller coaster of a career. 2020 was no different as he started the year in the AFC East with the Jets and was even briefly connected to other divisional teams including the Bills.

As the story went, he’s now prepping for Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs. After being rumored as a guy who was going to be traded, the 28-year-old was cut and was considering the Bills and Dolphins as options before picking his current team.

On Tuesday, Bell reflected on that decision he made back in October and explained his pick via video conference from the Super Bowl’s media week. Simply put, Bell felt the Chiefs gave him his best chance the win right now.

“I was so torn between how much of a workload did I actually want vs. winning? At that time, [after my time] with the Jets, I was so focused on winning, I didn’t really care about how my production would look. It got so frustrating losing,” Bell said. “I came here to get to this game, and I’m here. So I look at it like I came to the right spot.”

Bell did say the decision was not an easy one, though.

“It’s hard even trying to explain it. But it was real close between the Dolphins, Bills and Chiefs,” Bell said.

During the Bell saga, the Bills did confirm interest in Bell via head coach Sean McDermott.

“You know Brandon (Beane) and I always look into every situation… this being one of them,” McDermott said.

Considering the rushing struggles the Bills had this season on offense, their admitted interest in him, the running back’s “tough” decision, and Bell only signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs… perhaps he’s a name to watch during free agency this offseason? Zack Moss and Devin Singletary will both return in 2020, but an improvement is needed in their rushing attack one way or another.

Bell is expected to return to the Chiefs lineup for Sunday’s game after sitting out the AFC Championship vs. the Bills due to injury.

