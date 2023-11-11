RB Kaytron Allen breaks out as Penn State football hangs with Michigan in first half

STATE COLLEGE — The coaches and teammates kept saying it: It was only a matter of time before a Penn State football running back broke through in a big way.

Kaytron Allen finally did it in Week 11 against, of all teams, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines.

The high-intensity runner finally broke through against arguably the top defense in the country. Michigan came into the weekend No. 1 in total yards allowed per game (231.4) and No. 9 in rush defense (90.1 yards per game).

It was Allen — not racecar teammate Nick Singleton — who ripped the Wolverines for Penn State's longest run of the season (with the game in doubt). His 34-yard breakaway late in the second quarter Saturday keyed a desperate march for points, his team trailing 14-3.

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen is tackled while carrying the ball in the second half of an NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Allen's bolt ignited the Lions' 10-play, 75-yard TD drive that ended with a Drew Allar snappy QB-sneak play call and 11-yard run just 29 seconds before halftime.

Though the two-point conversion failed, the drive breathed much-needed life into Penn State. It trailed 14-9 at the break after such a promising start fizzled and appeared to die.

Meanwhile, some wondered if the Lions' star tailback combination was ever going to produce a big run.

Oh my what a move 😳😯



Kaytron Allen breaks off for a big @PennStateFball gain pic.twitter.com/EVd2LYYSm4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Consider that his longest of 2023 had, somehow, been only Singleton's 20-yarder three weeks ago at Ohio State. He was averaging only 4.0 yards per carry and 53.3 per game coming into Saturday. (He carried 8 times for 39 yards in the first half vs. the Wolverines).

This from the last season's Big Ten Freshman of the Year who rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns; who averaged 6.8 yards per carry (fourth nationally); whose seven runs of 40 yards or more was most among Power Five players.

He had a dozen runs of 20 or more yards last year.

Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen pick up pace vs. Michigan

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) leaps into the end zone to score a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College. The Nittany Lions won, 35-16.

There certainly didn't appear to be anything wrong, physically, during this season's first half for either. Not for the vastly-talented Allen, who is more of a punisher at scrimmage. His longest run before Saturday was 18 yards.

Rather, it seemed more a series of near-misses and expected under-use. Both tailbacks were repeatedly tripped up and halted by the opponents' second-level defense. They've also gotten some less-than-stellar blocking help beyond scrimmage.

The longest Penn State runs in 2023? Those were by a backup quarterback (Beau Pribula, 31 yards) and a fourth-string tailback (Tank Smith, 39) at the end of games, the outcome long decided.

Largest PSU home crowds: The top 6 Beaver Stadium crowds: Where will Penn State football vs. Michigan rank?

Kaytron Allen speaks out: What's next for Penn State football's Kaytron Allen? 'I like making people fear me.'

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen vs. Michigan