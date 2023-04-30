RB Jordan Byrd could be impact UDFA for the Steelers

Last season, the best undrafted free agent the Pittsburgh Steelers signed was running back Jaylen Warren. The former Oklahoma State star came in, impressed in the preseason and then waited for his opportunity. By the second half of the season, Warren had become the primary backup running back on the roster and the best receiving threat out of the backfield on the team.

This time around it could be another running back who steals the show. The Steelers signed San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd and he has a real chance to make the 53-man roster.

At SDSU, Byrd was a return specialist. He had four career return scores and averaged nearly 25 yards per kick return. In five seasons with the Aztecs, Byrd rushed for 1,353 yards and had 297 receiving yards.

