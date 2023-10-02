RB Jonathon Brooks, WR Adonai Mitchell earn awards for Texas football from Big 12

After walloping previously unbeaten Kansas Saturday, Texas picked up a pair of weekly awards from the Big 12.

Jonathon Brooks, a third-year sophomore running back, earned the conference’s offensive player of the week award while junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell picked up newcomer of the week honors, the conference office announced on Monday. It marked the first career conference accolade for Brooks and the second newcomer nod this season for Mitchell.

Brooks, a native of Hallettsville in South Texas, rushed for a career-high 218 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns and added a 23-yard reception in the Longhorns’ 40-14 victory over Kansas. Brooks’ rushing total was the fourth-most for a Longhorn against a ranked opponent and the 22nd-most in any game in program history. He had a season-long 67-yard run to set up a Longhorn field goal in the second quarter then scored on a 54-yard run to close out the first drive of the second half. Brooks took over as the starting running back after freshman CJ Baxter suffered an injury in the second game of the season against Alabama, and he has surpassed 100 yards rushing in each of his starts.

Mitchell, a Houston-area native and transfer from Georgia, established career highs with 10 receptions and 141 yards and had one touchdown in the win over the Jayhawks. He had four receptions of at least 17 yards and were the most for a Longhorn since Xavier Worthy had 15 against Kansas in 2021.

The Longhorns, who are ranked No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press poll, will face No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Texas' 2023 Big 12 Weekly Honors

Week 2 at Alabama – Quinn Ewers (Offensive)

Week 2 at Alabama – Adonai Mitchell (Newcomer)

Week 5 vs. Kansas – Jonathon Brooks (Offensive)

Week 5 vs. Kansas – Adonai Mitchell (Newcomer)

