RB Jonathan Ward officially re-signs with Cardinals for 2022

The Arizona Cardinals welcome back running back Jonathan Ward. The team announced he re-signed with the team on Monday, signing the qualifying tender the team offered.

Ward, entering his third season in the NFL, was an exclusive rights free agent so the only way for him to play was to sign the offer or for the Cardinals to withdraw the offer.

He has not yet accrued enough years in the league to qualify for free agency.

Ward entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2020 with the Cardinals and carved out a role on special teams for the last two seasons.

The 6-0, 202-lb back appeared in 13 games last season. He had nine rushing attempts for 33 yards and three receptions for 34 yards.

He scored a touchdown on his first NFL touch in 2020, an 11-yard touchdown catch in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

With his return, the Cardinals now have four backs under contract — James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Ward and Jaylen Samuels.

He has a chance to compete to be the No. 2 running back behind Conner.

He will be a restricted free agent next offseason.

