RB Jonathan Ward lands on COVID list after positive test

The Arizona Cardinals will have to deal with COVID-19 again. Following the holiday weekend and their Week 12 bye, running back Jonathan Ward tested positive for the virus and was placed on the COVID list.

He missed the last three games with a concussion.

Ward will be out until he can have consecutive negative tests and has no symptoms. His positive test makes it difficult that he can play this weekend in Chicago.

