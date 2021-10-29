RB Jonathan Ward carted off field after huge collision

The Arizona Cardinals had a scary moment in the third quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers. In the third quarter, after they pulled within three points with a James Conner two-yard touchdown run, running back Jonathan Ward tackled Packers returner Kylin Hill at the nine-yard line.

It was a huge collision and Ward got hurt.

His teammates were immediately concerned.

It appeared he might have lost consciousness. He had to be carted off the field.

On his way off the field, he gave the crowd a thumbs up.

Scene from Ward going on the cart. Ward gave a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/c3bYvqV7uG — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 29, 2021

He left to be evaluated for a concussion and for a neck injury. He had movement in all his extremities, so that was good news.

Cardinals trail Packers 17-14 after 3 quarters

