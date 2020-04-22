RB Jonathan Taylor's future also involves pizza business

Like most, Jonathan Taylor has no shortage of fond memories of his college days.

On the football field, he was a dominant running back for Wisconsin, one of the best the Big Ten has ever seen. He started all three years for the Badgers, was a two-time unanimous All-American and Doak Walker Award winner as college football’s best running back. He’s widely expected to go in the first or second round of this year’s NFL draft, which starts Thursday night.

Taylor made plenty of memories off the field too, some of which included Toppers, a Wisconsin-based pizza chain that had a location down the street from where he lived in Madison.

And while Taylor is likely on the verge of leaving the state of Wisconsin, he took a step toward laying down financial roots in his old college stomping grounds Tuesday as he announced a lifetime partnership with Toppers that includes co-ownership of four Madison franchise locations.

“After taking a few [college] classes and really learning and listening to older guys — any kind of veterans that I would come across — you have to make sure you set yourself up for after football because the timespan is very short,” Taylor told Yahoo Sports in an interview this week.

Jonathan Taylor became a franchise owner of four Toppers pizza locations in Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Toppers)

Taylor, a Salem, New Jersey, native who turned 21 in January, is not the only professional athlete to turn to franchise ownership. NBA great Shaquille O’Neal owns several Papa John’s, Auntie Anne’s and Five Guys franchises, while NFL great Peyton Manning once owned nearly two dozen Papa John’s franchises.

Taylor said he did not grow up knowing he wanted to be an entrepreneur. During his three years in Madison, he came to understand the opportunity he had to use his burgeoning platform to set himself up for success off the field.

And so, the idea to become a franchise owner was born after he declared for the draft when, after telling his marketing team and agent about his passions, the topic of Toppers came up. Some members of Taylor’s team knew the head marketing staff at the restaurant. The deal started to accelerate when he spoke with Toppers CEO Scott Gittrich, who sold Taylor with his desire to take on the big dogs of the fast-food pizza game.

Story continues

“People thought he was crazy, and he was an underdog, and yet, he’s still been able to thrive and maintain through all of that,” said Taylor, a relative underdog himself as a three-star high school prospect who was rated only the 24th best running back in the class of 2017. “I definitely gravitated toward that [after] coming into college and being, in a sense, doubted [with people] saying they don’t know how good [I’d] be, [how I] came from a small school, [how I] might redshirt … we just matched up perfectly.”

For Taylor, the move also presents the opportunity to bring additional revenue to the table in the long term during an uncertain time in the NFL due to COVID-19. Like many restaurants across America, Toppers has moved to curbside takeout and pickup, and Taylor was actually on a Zoom call about that last week.

So yes, as a franchisee, Taylor said he plans to be involved — in his free time, of course. Football, he would make clear to any team personnel, is his top priority.

“We know that what got me into this position, where I am today, is my craft — which is trying to be the best football player I can be,” Taylor said.

And for what it’s worth, Taylor hopes to have his hands full with football soon. His power, athleticism and versatility are not in question, and he definitely showed more in the pass game in 2019, catching 26 passes (10 more than 2017 and 2018 combined). He has every intention of devoting his attention to developing more in this area for whichever team drafts him.

“I’m a big consistency guy, so I already know that just one year of tape isn’t going to cut it — we need to do it each and every single year,” Taylor said.

While Taylor has big dreams on and off the field, he insists he’ll be able to manage it all, approaching his roles as businessman and pro football player the same way he broke into the starting lineup as a true freshman: by always trying to stay a step ahead of the competition.

“Especially with the way the world is now — you definitely want to make sure you’re making smart moves,” Taylor said. “Because something that could have been a good idea just a few weeks ago may not be a smart move now. So it’s all about sitting down and talking through things, [not] doing anything impulsive.”

More from Yahoo Sports:



