RB James White still hobbled by 2021 hip injury with camp nearing

New England Patriots running back James White is used to catching passes and flying past defenders on the field. However, off-the-field injury issues may prevent him from doing so, at least to start the season.

White suffered a hip subluxation in New England’s loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 last fall. The recovery process has been an uphill battle.

Injuries have not helped his cause, and it appears that he will be dealing with that hip injury as he enters 2021, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Veteran running back James White (right hip) was still walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait following a community appearance Wednesday. He is among the rehabbing players scheduled to report to training camp next week, where it should become clearer how close he is to possibly returning. ‘Just working so I can be the best player I can be whenever I step out on that field,’ White said.

White re-signed with the Patriots this offseason on a one-year, $5 million contract. He looks to make an impact in a crowded running back room, headlined by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots also added rookie depth at the position in Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. To say the running back room will be crowded in 2022 is an understatement.

White has been a key part of the Patriots’ backfield over the course of his career. He has tallied 3,278 receiving yards and 1,278 rushing yards in eight seasons with New England. The former Super Bowl MVP has seen his production decline over the past couple of seasons.

